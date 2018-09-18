$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $287.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.65. 327,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Alex Puchner sold 3,907 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $244,695.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 925 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $58,136.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,614 shares of company stock worth $21,777,152 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of September 4, 2018, the company owned and operated 201 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

