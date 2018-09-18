-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) to post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,371. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $93.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptose Biosciences stock. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Aptose Biosciences worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

