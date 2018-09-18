$0.15 EPS Expected for Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Cousins Properties also reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $113.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

CUZ traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.07. 2,832,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, insider John S. Mccoll sold 14,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $132,723.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 92,541 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 537,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 401,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 42.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 79,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.