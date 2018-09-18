$0.12 EPS Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 52.84% and a net margin of 5.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $25.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.72.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $32.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 3.15. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In other news, SVP James Robert Anderson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 310,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 113,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $2,198,863.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,033,429 shares of company stock valued at $486,941,396. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 30,042,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,623 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 541.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,427,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,311.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,700,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225,267 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,769,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $101,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 5,432,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $81,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,360 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

