-$0.10 EPS Expected for DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.07. DexCom posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.81 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Northland Securities raised shares of DexCom from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.64.

DXCM stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.31. 1,097,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,213. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -240.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.89. DexCom has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $148.56.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 25,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $3,661,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,322 shares of company stock worth $23,856,914. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth about $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth about $218,000.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

