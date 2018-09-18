$0.10 EPS Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. CF Industries reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. CF Industries had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $51,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,276.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Adam L. Hall sold 20,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $984,239.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,131 shares of company stock worth $1,976,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in CF Industries by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $824,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in CF Industries by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 215,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in CF Industries by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,298,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,638,000 after purchasing an additional 468,073 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CF traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,897. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.04, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -480.00%.

CF Industries declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

