$0.05 EPS Expected for California Resources Corp (CRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for California Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is $0.30. California Resources posted earnings of ($1.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that California Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $4.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover California Resources.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. California Resources’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRC. ValuEngine cut California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

NYSE:CRC opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.87, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. California Resources has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 5.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter valued at $5,092,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 1,855.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after buying an additional 690,503 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter valued at $27,988,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter valued at $10,011,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in California Resources by 15.1% during the first quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,544,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after buying an additional 203,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

