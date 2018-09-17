Zynga Inc (ZNGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.84.

ZNGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Wedbush set a $6.00 price target on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $4.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $4.36) on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, May 31st.

Get Zynga alerts:

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,743 shares in the company, valued at $913,246.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 20,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $231,840 over the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zynga in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the second quarter worth about $126,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the second quarter worth about $154,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 99.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,017 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. 318,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,423,628. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.39. Zynga has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $217.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.62 million. Zynga had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.04%. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.