Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases 17,407 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Comerica were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Comerica by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $142,568,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,276,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,655,000 after acquiring an additional 393,237 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMA opened at $93.12 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.83 and a 52-week high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Bank of America set a $109.00 price target on shares of Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Comerica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.44.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total transaction of $472,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

