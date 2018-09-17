Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Increases Holdings in Clorox Co (CLX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 220.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,891 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 311.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 79,398 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 92.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 6.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 17.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 27.3% in the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 187,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40,224 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clorox news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 9,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,297,285.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,705.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.10, for a total transaction of $1,856,008.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,686 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.42.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $151.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $152.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Clorox had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 103.18%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

