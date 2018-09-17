Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $5.25 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $341.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

TDG stock opened at $366.38 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $252.35 and a 12-month high of $377.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.96, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.14.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $980.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.06 million. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.06, for a total transaction of $4,296,614.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,938.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Skulina sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $3,550,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,970,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,800 shares of company stock worth $12,015,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

