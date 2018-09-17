Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires 6,408 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 60.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWW. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $314.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger to $243.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.53.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $353.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $166.46 and a fifty-two week high of $372.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.59. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.20, for a total transaction of $5,519,318.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,431,817.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.18, for a total transaction of $360,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,127.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,972 shares of company stock worth $13,741,862. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.