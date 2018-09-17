Zillow Group Inc Class C (Z) Short Interest Down 9.4% in August

Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ:Z) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,604,603 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 20,531,296 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,664,156 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days. Approximately 15.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Z opened at $46.54 on Monday. Zillow Group Inc Class C has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,376.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Zillow Group Inc Class C had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $325.25 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Greg M. Schwartz sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $315,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $30,815.07. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,037.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 275,347 shares of company stock worth $14,801,938 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Zillow Group Inc Class C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group Inc Class C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Zillow Group Inc Class C by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group Inc Class C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Zillow Group Inc Class C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Zillow Group Inc Class C Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

