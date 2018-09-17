Zillow Group Inc Class A (ZG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) will report $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group Inc Class A’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Zillow Group Inc Class A reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group Inc Class A will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zillow Group Inc Class A.

Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.19. Zillow Group Inc Class A had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $325.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Zillow Group Inc Class A’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZG. Canaccord Genuity set a $65.00 price target on Zillow Group Inc Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zillow Group Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. DA Davidson set a $52.00 price target on Zillow Group Inc Class A and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Zillow Group Inc Class A from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZG traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.85. 11,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,816. Zillow Group Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 307.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.13.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

