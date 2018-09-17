Zilliqa (ZIL) One Day Volume Tops $6.68 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $245.23 million and $6.68 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, DragonEX, AirSwap and Bithumb.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016048 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000301 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00268961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00151621 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.88 or 0.06371604 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008431 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,780,347,516 tokens. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Upbit, AirSwap, BitMart, BiteBTC, Tokenomy, Coinone, DragonEX, Korbit, Kucoin, Koinex, OKEx, Huobi, BitForex, Zebpay, Bithumb, Bitbns, Kyber Network, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, FCoin, OTCBTC, HitBTC, DEx.top, Coinhub, UEX, Binance, OOOBTC, GOPAX, IDEX, Gate.io, DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

