ZEST Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $20,248.00 (ZEST)

ZEST (CURRENCY:ZEST) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. One ZEST coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00008040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, ZEST has traded flat against the dollar. ZEST has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $20,248.00 worth of ZEST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitRewards (BIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZEST

ZEST (CRYPTO:ZEST) is a coin. ZEST’s total supply is 2,148,194 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,879 coins. The official website for ZEST is www.zestcoin.io . ZEST’s official Twitter account is @zestcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZEST Coin Trading

ZEST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

