Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Downgraded by Wellington Shields

Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a buy rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZBRA. Northcoast Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $178.70 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $101.49 and a 12-month high of $179.47. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 49.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $502,209.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,256.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 24,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.15, for a total transaction of $4,065,045.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,244,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,538 shares of company stock worth $10,262,505 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,904,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,263,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 27.1% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 66,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

