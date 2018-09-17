Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $685,000 Stake in Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX)

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its position in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Orthofix Medical worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,653,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,957,000 after purchasing an additional 189,215 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 244.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter worth $3,006,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 20.5% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 298,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 66.1% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,805 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 48,876 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Brad Mason sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $132,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley V. Niemann sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $641,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OFIX stock opened at $53.42 on Monday. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $992.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Orthofix Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and value-added services worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Extremity Fixation, Spine Fixation, and Biologics. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures.

