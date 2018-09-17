Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $593,000 Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 239.6% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 34.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKSI opened at $82.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.86. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.45 and a 12-month high of $128.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $573.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.99 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

In other news, Director Peter Hanley sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $117,043.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,501 shares in the company, valued at $141,679.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $34,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

