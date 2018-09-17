Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) Shares Bought by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015,000 shares during the quarter. Zayo Group comprises approximately 3.6% of Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $364,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZAYO. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 56.5% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the first quarter valued at $258,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the second quarter valued at $275,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the second quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 133.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

ZAYO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Zayo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zayo Group in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of Zayo Group stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $39.66.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.78 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. research analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $41,001.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,782.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO John F. Jr. Waters sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $81,137.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,663,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,521 shares of company stock valued at $11,197,143. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

