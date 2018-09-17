Zacks: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $231.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $2.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Teledyne Technologies an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $222.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $247.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $153.95 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.44. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $732.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.90, for a total value of $8,151,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 259,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,379,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aldo Pichelli sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.24, for a total transaction of $3,468,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,483,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,128,980 in the last 90 days. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 128.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.