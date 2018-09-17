Zacks: Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (SKYS) Given $5.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $5.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sky Solar an industry rank of 82 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sky Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th.

Shares of SKYS opened at $0.90 on Monday. Sky Solar has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $292.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sky Solar Company Profile

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

