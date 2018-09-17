Zacks: Neurometrix Inc (NURO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Neurometrix an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of Neurometrix stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 57,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,421. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.38. Neurometrix has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.96.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter. Neurometrix had a negative net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 77.46%. equities research analysts forecast that Neurometrix will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neurometrix stock. Sabby Management LLC raised its position in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 294.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530,350 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 9.65% of Neurometrix worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neurometrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

