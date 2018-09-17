Zacks Investment Research Lowers Costco Wholesale (COST) to Hold

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Costco continues to be one of the dominant retail wholesalers based on the breadth and quality of merchandise offered. The stock, which has outpaced the industry in the past six months, has been gaining from sturdy comps performance and upbeat results. Notably, comps for the month of August rose 9.2%. Meanwhile, net sales for fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 grew 5%, while comps improved 9.5%. Certainly, Costco seems somewhat unfazed by tough retail scenario, comprising soft store traffic and inclination toward online shopping. Moreover, we believe growth strategies, increase in membership fees and sturdy e-commerce sales bode well for the stock. E-commerce comparable sales grew 23.8% in the month of August and 26.2% in the final quarter. However, analysts pointed that any incremental investments or aggressive pricing strategy may hurt margins. Further, we note that SG&A expenses and merchandise costs have been increasing.”

COST has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.75. The stock had a trading volume of 145,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,886. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $154.11 and a 1-year high of $245.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.22, for a total transaction of $3,288,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,834 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $625,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,666.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,268,930 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

