Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock (RH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock (NYSE:RH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “RH posted strong second-quarter fiscal 2018 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.8% and also increasing more than three times from the year-ago quarter despite lower-than-expected revenues. RH’s focus on managing the business with a bias for earnings versus revenue growth seems to have paid off. Adjusted gross margins expanded 800 basis points on higher-full-price/lower clearance sales and supply-chain efficiencies. While revenue miss and lower revenue guidance raise concerns, stellar quarterly performance and increased guidance for 2018 operating margin and EPS are encouraging. Meanwhile, shares have outperformed its industry year to date. Estimates for 2018 have also been trending upward. Initiatives like RH Modern, RH Teen, RH Hospitality, the redesign of RH Interiors Source Book and the rollout of Design Ateliers across the company’s retail galleries are expected to drive growth in 2018 and beyond.”

Get Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc common stock alerts:

RH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock stock opened at $136.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $164.49.

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.89 million. Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock had a return on equity of 520.85% and a net margin of 4.29%. Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. analysts predict that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman bought 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.19 per share, for a total transaction of $999,930.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,253,332 shares in the company, valued at $295,614,625.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Demonty Price sold 7,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total value of $1,182,181.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,459.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock by 24.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock in the first quarter worth about $4,560,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock by 10.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period.

About Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.