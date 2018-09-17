Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Emerge Energy Services (EMES) to Strong Sell

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Emerge Energy Services LP is engaged in owning, operation, acquisition and development of energy service assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two business segments: sand and fuel processing and distribution. Emerge Energy Services LP is based in Southlake, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on EMES. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Emerge Energy Services from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

EMES stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 291,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,767. Emerge Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $152.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Emerge Energy Services had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $101.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Emerge Energy Services will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMES. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Emerge Energy Services by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Emerge Energy Services by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 88,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Emerge Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Emerge Energy Services by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 198,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

About Emerge Energy Services

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

