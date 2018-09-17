Zacks Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 81,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $79.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Science Applications International Corp has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $93.31. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 10th. The information technology services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 57.27%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 21,737 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $1,767,652.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,768.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

