Zacks: Brokerages Set $8.25 Target Price for Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC)

Shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $8.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Orchid Island Capital an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $397.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.32.
Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). sell-side analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.17%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
