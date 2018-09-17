Zacks: Brokerages Set $8.25 Target Price for Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC)

Shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $8.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Orchid Island Capital an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 2,271.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 111,441 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $397.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.32.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). sell-side analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.17%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

