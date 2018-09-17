Zacks: Brokerages Set $48.50 Target Price for Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $48.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Salisbury Bancorp an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAL. ValuEngine lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, Director Michael D. Gordon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,203 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Salisbury Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $117.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

