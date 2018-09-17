Zacks: Brokerages Set $115.00 Price Target for Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD)

Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. Cantel Medical’s rating score has declined by 11.1% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $115.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cantel Medical an industry rank of 152 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

CMD stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $96.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,563. Cantel Medical has a 1 year low of $83.24 and a 1 year high of $130.92. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention products and services for the healthcare market worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Endoscopy, Water Purification and Filtration, Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. The Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets; transport systems; mobile medical carts; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid and flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; cleaning and disinfecting reusable components used in gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures; and technical maintenance services.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantel Medical (CMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.