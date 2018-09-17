Zacks: Brokerages Expect World Fuel Services Corp (INT) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) will report $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for World Fuel Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. World Fuel Services reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Fuel Services will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for World Fuel Services.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of World Fuel Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE:INT traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $27.86. 20,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,992. World Fuel Services has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 56.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

