Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Brokerages expect National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) to report $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.55. National Bank reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that National Bank will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Bank.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.12 million. National Bank had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of National Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of National Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In related news, insider Whitney A. Bartelli sold 2,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $98,925.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zsolt K. Bessko sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $234,522.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,711 shares of company stock worth $956,614 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,480,000 after buying an additional 494,832 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in National Bank by 160.4% during the second quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 481,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,565,000 after buying an additional 296,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in National Bank by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 957,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,940,000 after buying an additional 123,316 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank by 37.7% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 408,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,751,000 after buying an additional 111,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in National Bank by 64.1% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 257,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after buying an additional 100,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NBHC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.39. The stock had a trading volume of 122,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,275. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78. National Bank has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

