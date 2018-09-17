Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cision Ltd (CISN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) will post $178.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cision’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.79 million. Cision posted sales of $159.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cision will report full year sales of $728.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $726.54 million to $729.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $759.56 million per share, with estimates ranging from $751.00 million to $764.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cision.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Cision had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CISN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cision in a report on Friday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cision from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Cision in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cision in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Cision in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

In other news, Director Mark Ein sold 110,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $1,591,523.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 244,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $3,536,709.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cision in the first quarter worth $120,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cision in the second quarter worth $162,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cision in the second quarter worth $171,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cision in the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Cision in the second quarter worth $281,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CISN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.98. 767,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cision has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.15.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

