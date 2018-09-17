Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Woodmark Co. (AMWD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the highest is $1.96. American Woodmark posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year earnings of $7.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $7.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $8.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $429.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMWD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $984,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 61,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 382,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after acquiring an additional 81,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWD stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.20. The stock had a trading volume of 122,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,489. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $80.25 and a fifty-two week high of $148.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

