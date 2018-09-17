Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. Zendesk reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $141.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.96 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 23.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZEN. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Zendesk from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zendesk from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zendesk from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zendesk to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.31.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $66,382.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,126.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $105,215.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,920.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,270 shares of company stock worth $6,702,198. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,774 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 5,591.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,596,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,164 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $49,593,000. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 963,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,492,000 after acquiring an additional 707,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,080,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,851,000 after acquiring an additional 669,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded down $2.80 on Monday, reaching $69.14. 70,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

