Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (TGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to announce $124.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Lng Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.56 million. Teekay Lng Partners reported sales of $102.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will report full-year sales of $481.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $458.28 million to $511.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $573.38 million per share, with estimates ranging from $514.36 million to $622.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teekay Lng Partners.

Get Teekay Lng Partners alerts:

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $114.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.85 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teekay Lng Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Teekay Lng Partners stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Teekay Lng Partners has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the second quarter valued at about $546,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the second quarter valued at about $608,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 8.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Liquefied Gas and Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Lng Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Lng Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Lng Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.