Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.34 Million

Brokerages expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to announce $84.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.85 million and the highest is $87.62 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $68.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $327.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $313.07 million to $338.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $387.44 million per share, with estimates ranging from $356.41 million to $411.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $79.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

NSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $32.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 105.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 533 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 33 million rentable square feet.

