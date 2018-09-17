Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. Independence Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $46.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.47 million.

IRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,239. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,596,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 28.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,994,000 after purchasing an additional 715,305 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 68.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 763,200 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,779,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,155 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $13,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

