Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (WAAS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AquaVenture’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). AquaVenture posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaVenture will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AquaVenture.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.64 million. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAAS. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on AquaVenture from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on AquaVenture in a report on Friday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaVenture from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AquaVenture from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAAS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AquaVenture in the first quarter worth about $3,696,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AquaVenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,393,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AquaVenture by 621.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 219,215 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in AquaVenture by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 273,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 204,672 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in AquaVenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAAS traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 117,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,009. The company has a market cap of $456.92 million, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. AquaVenture has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $18.72.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination and wastewater treatment solutions for governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers.

