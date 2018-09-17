Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 1st Source Co. (SRCE) to Post $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Source’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. 1st Source posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Source will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 1st Source.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $78.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.80 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

In other 1st Source news, insider Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $31,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,388.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $82,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,908.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the first quarter valued at about $462,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRCE traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $54.59. The company had a trading volume of 24,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. 1st Source has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $59.33.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

