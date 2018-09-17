Zacks: Analysts Expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) to Announce $1.87 EPS

Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.01. Wynn Resorts posted earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of $7.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $8.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $10.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The casino operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 69.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $230.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $220.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $219.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 23.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 14.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 115.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 87.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 21.6% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,226 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $135.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $126.96 and a 52-week high of $203.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 15th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

