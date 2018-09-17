Zacks: Analysts Expect Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Simply Good Foods.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 979.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. The company markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Endulge, and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.