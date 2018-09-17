Zacks: Analysts Expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. Limelight Networks posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLNW. ValuEngine downgraded Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded Limelight Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.96.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurt Silverman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,400 shares of company stock worth $706,916. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 18.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 8.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 17.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 31.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 15.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLNW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.02. 721,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,396. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $546.31 million, a PE ratio of -250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 2.27.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services.

