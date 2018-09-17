Zacks: Analysts Expect Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) to Announce $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Kimberly Clark posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 432.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.54.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $116.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28. Kimberly Clark has a 52-week low of $97.10 and a 52-week high of $123.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $116,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,357.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $756,256.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,007,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 21,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,868 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 31,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 57,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)

