Zacks: Analysts Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $117.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.22 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brett P. Monia sold 16,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $890,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,959. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 55,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 210.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 57,068 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $496,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,064.2% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 494,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,599,000 after acquiring an additional 451,883 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,724. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.50 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $39.07 and a 1 year high of $65.51.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

