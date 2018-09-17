Zacks: Analysts Expect Fitbit Inc (FIT) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fitbit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). Fitbit also reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fitbit will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fitbit.

Get Fitbit alerts:

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fitbit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Fitbit from $4.80 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped coverage on Fitbit in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush set a $6.00 price target on Fitbit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.12.

Shares of FIT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.45. 253,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,528,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.76. Fitbit has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $7.79.

In related news, EVP Andy Missan sold 5,000 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,638.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000,000 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $6,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,332 shares in the company, valued at $263,305.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,027,500 shares of company stock worth $6,380,550. 19.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fitbit by 23.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,875,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fitbit by 12.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,156,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,261,000 after acquiring an additional 909,585 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Fitbit by 11.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,751,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,432,000 after acquiring an additional 672,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fitbit by 166.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,661,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,496 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Fitbit during the first quarter worth about $11,707,000. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fitbit (FIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.