Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) to Post $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) will report $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $59.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.78 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $81.00 price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $88.00 price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $85.66. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,063,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 37,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,785 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.