Zacks: Analysts Expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) to Post $0.48 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.54. Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBBY. BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wedbush set a $18.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.40. 444,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.96. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $28.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, insider Eugene A. Castagna sold 25,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $520,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,746.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,909,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $317,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478,265 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,431,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $155,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,924 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 329.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,235 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 536,288 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,809,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after acquiring an additional 472,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,006,000 after acquiring an additional 400,112 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

