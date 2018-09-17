Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workday Inc (WDAY) to Post $0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Four analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Workday had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $671.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, May 21st. OTR Global lowered Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Workday to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Workday from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.31.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.07. The company had a trading volume of 818,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,191. Workday has a 12 month low of $95.35 and a 12 month high of $157.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other Workday news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.53, for a total transaction of $293,006.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 19,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $2,529,627.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 532,371 shares of company stock worth $69,591,600. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,090,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,772,000 after buying an additional 39,749 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,682,000 after purchasing an additional 220,640 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,296,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,807,000 after purchasing an additional 236,811 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 989,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,898,000 after purchasing an additional 299,251 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 676,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,922,000 after purchasing an additional 32,119 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

