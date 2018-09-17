Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) to Post $0.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.56. Nordstrom reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 56.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

JWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.05.

Shares of JWN stock traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $64.10. 1,606,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,569. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 11,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $759,744.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,617.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Nordstrom, Jr. sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $150,913.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,633,281.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,144 shares of company stock valued at $13,107,317 over the last ninety days. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,353,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 945,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,954,000 after acquiring an additional 629,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,931,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,490,000 after acquiring an additional 592,278 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 813,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,359,000 after acquiring an additional 582,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,713,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

